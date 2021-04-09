6 HBCU Combine Players To Watch

The 2021 NFL draft cycle is unlike any other that we’ve seen during the scouting process. With scouts and evaluators having limited access to schools and prospects during the fall, the spring afforded lots of first contact opportunities. Those primarily consisted of postseason all-star contests and pro days. With limited opportunities at each, evaluators were forced to make judgements based on those moments. We’ve seen other opportunities arise recently, including one that will take place in Birmingham, Alabama over the next two days.

The hometown product out of Greensboro, North Carolina burst onto the scene as a consistent shutdown corner during his first two seasons for the Aggies, but he suffered a torn ACL (left knee) as a redshirt sophomore. Prior to that point, he recorded an impressive 16 pass breakups and eight interceptions that included four that were returned for touchdowns.

An HBCU Combine will be held on the campus of UAB following the program's pro day during the morning of April 9. Forty-two prospects from both the 2020 and 2021 classes have been invited to a two-day event that will place them in an environment to be scouted by teams from the NFL, CFL, and even the XFL.

The standout corner was the defensive MVP of the 2017 Celebration Bowl, but wasn't able to play in the 2018 game. Demonstrating caution and not returning until he was fully ready, the former two-time All-American returned during the fourth game of the 2019 season against Delaware State. Despite missing the first three games, he went on to finish as a second-team All-MEAC selection. Showing signs of returning to his old self, he created a buzz for himself after participating in the pro day at NC State.

After David Moore (Grambling) and Bryan Mills (NC Central), McCain III is considered to be the next highest ranked HBCU prospect with a chance to hear his name called on during the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft. His combination of length, ball skills, and promising technique at the position could result in his being a late-round pick. McCain III is also the grandson of Franklin McCain Sr., who was one of the heroic members of the Greensboro Four (Feb. 1960), a monumental moment during the Civil Rights Movement.

Donnie Corley, WR, Texas Southern, (6-foot-1, 186 pounds)

A former Michigan State transfer, Corley recorded 33 catches for 453 yards and three touchdowns during his lone season with the Spartans. During his only season with Texas Southern, he went on to lead the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in receiving yards (1,039) to go along with 72 catches and three touchdowns. Despite playing on a team that struggled to a disappointing 0-11 record in 2019, Corley managed to still produce on a weekly basis.

My first experience with seeing Corley live was during Tropical Bowl practices. Putting together two impressive days while there, he continued to show scouts that he’s moved past an off-the-field issue that happened while in East Lansing. Possessing an impressive catch radius combined with speed at the position, it’s been a long road traveled for Corley, but he could be a popular undrafted free agent for teams searching for depth at receiver.

Tristen Wallace, WR, Prairie View A&M, (6-foot-2, 232 pounds)

Once a highly touted 4-star quarterback prospect from DeSoto, Texas, Wallace was ranked as the fourth-best athlete and No. 7 overall dual-threat player during the 2016 recruiting cycle. Originally pledging to Ohio State, he was infatuated with Urban Meyer’s offense and his potential there. After a visit to Oregon and them convincing him of a brighter future at wide receiver, he flipped his decision to the Ducks and wound up signing to continue his career in Eugene.

Redshirting during his first season with the Ducks, Wallace then transferred to Trinity Valley junior college. Only there for one season, that would lead to him signing with Prairie View A&M. During his first season, he recorded 38 catches for 629 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that up with 40 receptions for 486 yards, and two touchdowns.

Wallace is another prospect that’s had a long road traveled, but based on his athleticism, he could be an undrafted free agent candidate that’s invited to mini camp to prove his worth on the next level.

Kion Smith, OT, Fayetteville State, (6-foot-5, 315 pounds)

Playing on one of the better teams in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Smith was a cornerstone piece of the offensive front. Playing left tackle only during his career, he was involved in an offense that incorporated lots of zone principles. Another prospect that was listed as a Tropical Bowl standout, one of his best attributes is his finishing ability. Playing through the whistle is an element of his game that he prides himself on. Smith is far from a finished product and is likely years away from reaching his final state. He could be a stash-and-develop candidate on a team's practice squad or even a player that could get ample opportunities in an outside league.

Elijah Bell, WR, North Carolina A&T, (6-foot-2, 221 pounds)

Prior to the streak ending during the 2020 draft, North Carolina A&T was the only FCS program to have players drafted in three consecutive seasons (Tarik Cohen - 2017, Brandon Parker - 2018, Darryl Johnson - 2019). One of the more prolific players in program history, Bell set new records in 100-yard games (8), career touchdowns receptions (33), career catches (200), and receiving yards (2,903). Bell is a target that thrived off of vertical patterns and reaching higher levels that defenders aren't capable of reaching. Also dominant in the red zone, he managed to become a go-to target in that area.

It was a bit of a surprise that Bell didn’t at least receive an invitation to a team's rookie mini camp as an undrafted free agent, but he battled a foot injury during the 2019 season that may have had a lasting effect and kept him from that. With a second opportunity in front of scouts, he has a prime opportunity to seize the moment.

Frank Ball, IOL, Virginia State, (6-foot-2, 285 pounds)

Playing both guard and tackle spots for the Trojans, Ball quickly became one of the more important players for the team regardless of position. Playing the game with lots of energy, he was forced to fill in at right tackle during the 2019 season and didn’t suffer any drop off at all in his play. His position on the next level could be at guard, but because of his weight, he projects best in a zone scheme and will need to continue to pack pounds onto his frame.